Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have intensified offensive operations against Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters across the North-East, recording fresh successes including the foiling of attacks, killing of insurgents, rescue of abducted civilians and arrest of criminal suspects. The military disclosed that the operations were…...

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have intensified offensive operations against Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters across the North-East, recording fresh successes including the foiling of attacks, killing of insurgents, rescue of abducted civilians and arrest of criminal suspects.

The military disclosed that the operations were carried out in collaboration with Operation DESERT SANITY V/SIEGE OPERATIONS across different parts of the theatre.

In a statement by the Media Information Officer of Operation HADIN KAI, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, on Thursday, May 28, troops successfully repelled coordinated terrorist activities along the Buratai–Chara axis in Borno State after surveillance systems detected the movement of a large number of insurgents.

According to the statement, troops engaged the terrorists with heavy firepower, forcing them to retreat while Quick Response Forces launched follow-up pursuit operations.

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The military said several terrorists were neutralised during the encounter, while 169 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition were recovered.

It added that no casualty was recorded among the troops.

In another operation, troops of the 27 Task Force Brigade, working alongside members of the Civilian Joint Task Force and local hunters, reportedly ambushed Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters around Kasaicia village in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The troops were said to have killed four insurgents during the operation and recovered two AK-47 rifles with empty magazines.

The statement further disclosed that troops of Sector 1 also repelled another terrorist attack along the Kirawa axis, inflicting heavy casualties on the attackers.

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Other coordinated military operations were conducted along the Damboa–Kanama, Damboa–Gwoza and Goniri axes, as well as at Forward Operating Base Azir, to restrict the movement of insurgents within key operational corridors.

The military also announced the arrest of three suspected armed robbers in Gar Gwigwi village, Biu Local Government Area of Borno State.

Items reportedly recovered from the suspects included mobile phones, wristwatches, charms, cash, a dagger and a dane gun, which authorities said had been returned to its owner after verification.

In separate operations, troops arrested a suspected terrorist collaborator in Monguno and a suspected drug dealer in Mubi South Local Government Area of Adamawa State, where substances suspected to be cannabis sativa were recovered.

“All suspects are currently in custody undergoing further investigation,” the statement said.

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The military also disclosed that additional abducted civilians were rescued along the Ngoshe–Amuda axis, bringing the total number of persons rescued from the Ngoshe incident to 69.

According to the statement, another kidnapped victim rescued in Gwoza revealed that he escaped from captivity due to sustained military bombardment of terrorist enclaves within the Mandara Mountains.

Operation HADIN KAI further stated that four civilians rescued through collaboration with cross-border partners were medically attended to and reunited with their families.

Meanwhile, troops in Sector 2, Damaturu, Yobe State, marked the Eid-el-Adha celebration with a special Sallah event hosted by the Sector Commander, Brigadier General Edet Effiong.

The military said the event brought together troops, community leaders, dignitaries and patients from the Level II Field Hospital as part of efforts to strengthen civil-military relations and boost troop morale.

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The statement added that troops also recovered improvised explosive devices, bombs and other logistics items abandoned by fleeing insurgents during clearance operations in the Magza area and other locations.

The military assured residents of the North-East of its commitment to sustaining pressure on terrorist groups and restoring peace and security across the region.

“The successes recorded underscore the resolve, resilience, and professionalism of troops of Operation HADIN KAI, working in synergy with other security agencies and local stakeholders,” the statement added.