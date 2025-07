Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have repelled a coordinated attack by Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents in Bitta, Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

The attack occurred at about 10:25 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, when the terrorists, advancing from the Damboa axis, briefly breached the perimeter of a military base in the area. Troops responded swiftly, engaging the attackers in a fierce gun battle and forcing them to retreat.

Several insurgents were neutralised during the encounter, and a number of AK-47 rifles were recovered. No casualties were reported among the Nigerian troops.

A day after the attack, the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, accompanied by other senior military commanders, visited Bitta to assess the security situation. He directed the immediate remobilisation of forces in the area to strengthen security and prevent further incursions.