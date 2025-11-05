Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), Joint Task Force North East, have repelled coordinated attacks by Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists on the Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Kangar, Mallam Fatori, Borno State....

According to the Army, the terrorists launched the assault around 4:30am on Tuesday, employing drones and mortars in an attempt to overrun the base’s defensive positions.

In a statement, the Media Information Officer, Lt.-Col. Sani Uba, said the soldiers, supported by reinforcements from the Battalion under Sector 3, displayed exceptional bravery and tactical superiority in fending off the attackers.

Despite heavy bombardment, the troops held their ground and engaged the insurgents in a fierce gun battle, with close air support provided by Nigerien fighter aircraft.

“Overwhelmed by the superior firepower and coordination of the joint force, the terrorists fled in disarray into the waterways of the Tumbuns, evacuating several of their dead and wounded,” Uba said.

A post-battle clearance confirmed the neutralisation of six terrorists, while recovered items included five AK-47 rifles, eight magazines, 258 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, five RPG bombs, four armed drone bombs, five hand grenades, two bandoliers, and one Android phone.

Follow-up air interdictions by Nigerian and Nigerien air forces targeted the fleeing insurgents, killing additional fighters, the statement added.

The Army said a few personnel of the Joint Task Force and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) sustained minor injuries and were evacuated by Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) aircraft for medical attention. All were reported to be in stable condition.

“The MNJTF also provided intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) support during the operation. Exploitation efforts are ongoing in the waterways and surrounding areas to track down fleeing terrorists and prevent further movement,” the statement read.

Lt.-Col. Uba noted that troops’ morale and combat efficiency remain high, with the Military High Command commending their gallantry and professionalism.

He reaffirmed the Armed Forces’ commitment to restoring peace and security in the North East through sustained and coordinated operations.