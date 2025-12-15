Troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation ENDURING PEACE (JTF-OPEP), have attacked kidnapping gangs and other criminal elements during a series of coordinated operations in Kaduna and Plateau states between December 11 and 13, 2025. The operations, conducted under the ongoing Operation PEACE SHIELD,...

Troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation ENDURING PEACE (JTF-OPEP), have attacked kidnapping gangs and other criminal elements during a series of coordinated operations in Kaduna and Plateau states between December 11 and 13, 2025.

The operations, conducted under the ongoing Operation PEACE SHIELD, were aimed at dismantling kidnapping networks and preventing planned attacks threatening communities within the joint operations area.

On December 11, troops from Sector 5 (Sub-Sector 4) carried out an offensive clearance operation on suspected kidnappers’ enclaves in Dangoma and Godogodo villages in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The action followed persistent reports of abductions in the area.

During a gun battle, three suspected kidnappers were killed, while other members of the gang escaped with gunshot injuries. Troops have since intensified pursuit operations to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

A day later, on December 12, troops of Sector 1 (Sub-Sector 1) launched a targeted covert operation against a notorious bandit, kidnapper and arms trafficker linked to several crimes in Bassa and Jos North local government areas of Plateau State.

The suspect was intercepted along the Jebbu–Gada Biu road in Bassa LGA. He reportedly opened fire on sighting the troops but was neutralised in the ensuing exchange. Recovered items included a pistol, nine rounds of 9mm ammunition, a dagger, a mobile phone and a substantial amount of cash.

On December 13, troops responded swiftly to intelligence indicating a planned attack on Gidan-Saki village in Zangon Kataf LGA of Kaduna State.

The rapid deployment disrupted the plot, forcing the criminals to abandon the operation and flee into surrounding bushes. Security forces have since deployed additional assets to track and arrest the suspects.

Also on December 13, troops of Sector 1 stationed in Jengre, Plateau State, mounted an ambush following the abduction of four persons from Rimi village in Jere District of Bassa LGA.

The kidnappers were intercepted along their escape route, leading to a brief confrontation. One suspect was killed, while the remaining criminals fled, abandoning the victims.

Items recovered during the rescue operation included one AK-47 rifle, a magazine and 13 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition. The four rescued victims were unharmed and have been debriefed before being reunited with their families.

The Joint Task Force reaffirmed its resolve to maintain sustained pressure on criminal groups and assured residents of Kaduna, Plateau and other areas within its jurisdiction of continued efforts to safeguard lives and property.