Troops of 3 Division/Joint Task Force, Operation ENDURING PEACE (OPEP), have neutralised an armed militia member during an operation in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State....

Troops of 3 Division/Joint Task Force, Operation ENDURING PEACE (OPEP), have neutralised an armed militia member during an operation in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The suspect was arrested on 4 September 2025 in Kaskra, where he was found with an AK-47 rifle and 11 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition. During interrogation, he reportedly confessed to involvement in several criminal activities in the Barkin Ladi area and offered to lead soldiers to his gang’s hideout to recover more weapons.

Acting on the lead, troops launched a follow-up operation on 5 September. However, during the search, the suspect attempted to snatch a soldier’s rifle in a bid to escape. He was swiftly neutralised, and his remains have been deposited in a morgue.

The Nigerian Army, through Operation ENDURING PEACE, reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining aggressive operations against armed criminals, vowing to secure the entire Joint Operations Area from threats to peace and stability.