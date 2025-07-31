Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have neutralised an armed criminal and recovered a cache of weapons during a clearance operation at Mararaba Gbagir in Benue State....

The operation, conducted on Tuesday 30 July, followed credible intelligence on the presence of armed elements in the area.

According to military authorities, the troops engaged the suspects in a gun battle, resulting in the death of one criminal, while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

Items recovered during the operation include six AK-47 magazines, three rounds of 9mm ammunition, two rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, a locally fabricated gun, a locally made pistol, and various charms.

Troops also destroyed shrines used by the suspects.

Force Commander of OPWS, Major General Moses Gara, commended the troops for their professionalism and bravery, urging them to sustain the momentum in efforts to restore peace to Benue and other parts of the joint operations area.

He reaffirmed the commitment of OPWS to safeguarding lives and property and called on the public to continue providing credible intelligence to support security operations.