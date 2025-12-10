Troops of the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army command in Sokoto have neutralised a notorious bandit kingpin, Kachalla Kallamu, in Sabon Birnin Local Government Area. According to The Nation, a reliable military source disclosed the major operational breakthrough to newsmen on Tuesday in Sokoto. The ...

Troops of the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army command in Sokoto have neutralised a notorious bandit kingpin, Kachalla Kallamu, in Sabon Birnin Local Government Area.

According to The Nation, a reliable military source disclosed the major operational breakthrough to newsmen on Tuesday in Sokoto.

The source, who requested anonymity, said Kallamu, a close associate and senior lieutenant of notorious bandit leader Bello Turji, was eliminated in a joint operation with local vigilantes.

He confirmed that Kallamu was killed alongside one of Turji’s key logistics suppliers in the early hours of Monday near Kurawa village during a major offensive by troops of the 8 Division.

Kallamu, who hailed from Garin-Idi in Sabon Birni LGA, was known for terrorising communities in the area.

He had reportedly returned to the region after fleeing a military onslaught in June 2025, during which he was believed to have taken refuge in Kogi State.

The source commended the strong intelligence support provided by residents, as citizens, including the Special Adviser to Governor Ahmad Aliyu on Security Matters, retired Col. Ahmad Usman, continue to celebrate the success of the operation.

