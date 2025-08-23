Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), supported by the air component, have killed nine Boko Haram terrorists, including two top commanders, in counter-insurgency operations in Borno State....

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), supported by the air component, have killed nine Boko Haram terrorists, including two top commanders, in counter-insurgency operations in Borno State.

The operations, conducted on 21 and 22 August 2025, successfully foiled attempted attacks on Bita and Wulgo communities.

The slain commanders were identified as Abu Nazir (Munzir of Juye) and Abu Fatima (Munzir of Koloram), both killed during a fierce gun battle at Wulgo.

Recovered items include AK-47 rifles, a cache of ammunition, and six motorcycles belonging to the insurgents.

The military high command commended the troops for their bravery and urged them to sustain pressure against terrorist elements despite ongoing operational challenges.