Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have killed 11 Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters in separate operations in Borno and Adamawa States.

The Nigerian Army said the first encounter occurred on 15 September at about 8:00 a.m. when troops of Sector 3, on a scanning and picketing patrol along the Baga–Cross Kauwa Main Supply Route in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State, were ambushed.

The terrorists detonated a command improvised explosive device (IED) and opened fire, but the troops responded with superior firepower, forcing the attackers to retreat before reinforcements arrived.

Follow-up operations confirmed the deaths of eight insurgents, including two Munzirs and a Qaid identified as Modu Dogo Munzir of Dogon Chukun, an unidentified Munzir, and Abu Aisha Qaid of Tumbun Mota.

Several others fled with gunshot wounds.

Recovered items included 14 motorcycles, AK-47 rifles with magazines, 7.62mm special ammunition, anti-aircraft links, blankets and assorted drugs. Two gun trucks were destroyed in a precision airstrike by the Air Component of OPHK with support from the MNJTF ISR platform. No troop casualty was recorded.

In a separate operation on the same day, troops of Sector 1, working with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and local hunters, launched an offensive at Umbo in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The assault killed three more terrorists, with others fleeing with injuries. AK-47 rifles, 7.62mm ammunition and an Itel mobile phone were recovered. Again, no troop casualty was recorded.

The Military High Command commended the troops for their resilience and urged them to sustain the momentum.

It also called on residents of the North East to support security operations with timely and credible information.