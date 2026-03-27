Troops of Sector 2, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have stepped up coordinated offensives against terrorist enclaves across Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi states, recording multiple successes in a renewed push to secure communities in the North-West.

In Sokoto State, troops of the COAS Intervention Battalion VII engaged suspected terrorists in two separate encounters on March 25, 2026, at the Magonho Forest.

Three bandits were neutralised during the operations, while troops recovered three AK-47 rifles and motorcycles.

In Zamfara State, troops executed a successful ambush along the Gada Maya–Makakari Village road, killing two terrorists and forcing others to flee.

Recovered items included an AK-47 rifle, three magazines, 55 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, a Baofeng radio, two mobile phones and a motorcycle.

Later the same day, suspected terrorists launched a retaliatory attack on Kaida Village, accusing residents of collaborating with security forces.

Troops responded promptly, neutralising one of the attackers and recovering another AK-47 rifle.

In a separate operation in the state, troops acting on credible intelligence carried out a clearance mission in Dutsi Village, Moriki District of Zurmi Local Government Area.

The operation forced fleeing terrorists to abandon an AK-47 rifle, a magazine and 26 rounds of ammunition.

Meanwhile, in Kebbi State, troops responding to intelligence on the presence of the Lakurawa terrorist group in Giron Masa community, Shanga Local Government Area, came under ambush approximately 500 metres from the village.

Despite the attack, the troops held their ground, while reinforcements and combat support were deployed to pursue the fleeing insurgents.

Military authorities said follow-up operations are ongoing to track and neutralise the remaining terrorists, reaffirming the commitment of Sector 2 to dominate the operational environment, dismantle criminal networks and ensure the safety of residents across the region.