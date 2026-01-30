In the sustained fight against insurgency, the troops of the Nigerian Army have recorded major operational successes against terrorist elements during coordinated engagements across diferent part of the of the North East region. In a Friday statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, Media Info...

In the sustained fight against insurgency, the troops of the Nigerian Army have recorded major operational successes against terrorist elements during coordinated engagements across diferent part of the of the North East region.

In a Friday statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force North East, the intelligence-led attack was carried out by troops attached to the Sector 1 Operation Hadin Kai.

While several terrorists were killed during the operation, the statement confirmed that the CJTF suffered casualties, with a number of brave operatives losing their lives in the line of duty.

The statement reads, “In a well-coordinated dawn attack on 28 January 2026, troops of Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) conducted successful night dawn surprise operations at Bula Dalo, where they neutralized over 12 terrorists, compelling the remnants to flee in disarray and leading to the recovery of 4 AK-47 rifles, one PKT anti aircraft gun, one Rocket Propelled Gun, and one multiple grenade launcher.

“In a separate, deliberate operation at Garno terrorist camp, troops of Sector 1 further degraded terrorist capabilities by neutralising 6 terrorists, destroying their life-support structures, and recovering a huge cache of PKT anti-aircraft ammunition.”

The statement added, “In a related development, troops of Sector 2 OPHK at Sabon Gari were also confronted with an ISWAP attack supported by multiple armed drones in the early hours of 29 January 2025.

“Although the terrorists briefly breached a part of the defensive location, the gallant troops swiftly repelled the assault, held their ground, and restored full control with timely reinforcement from nearby locations.”

“Regrettably, some courageous troops and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force paid the supreme price in the course of defending the location, while an excavator and lowbed also got damaged as a result of the armed drone attack. Exploitation of the area is ongoing as operations continue to deny terrorists freedom of action,” the statement concluded.