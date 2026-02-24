Troops of the Nigerian Army successfully repelled a deadly ambush targeting the convoy of the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division, Major General Bemgha Koughna, in Kebbi State, killing five suspected terrorists and recovering weapons and cash. Major General Koughna, who also commands Sector ...

Troops of the Nigerian Army successfully repelled a deadly ambush targeting the convoy of the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division, Major General Bemgha Koughna, in Kebbi State, killing five suspected terrorists and recovering weapons and cash.

Major General Koughna, who also commands Sector 2 of Operation Fansan Yamma under the Joint Task Force North West, was reportedly en route to visit frontline troops when the attack occurred near Mayama Hill.

Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations for 8 Division and Sector 2, stated that the convoy was navigating a volatile forested corridor when suspected members of the Lakurawa Terrorists Group (LTG) opened heavy fire.

“Demonstrating exceptional leadership and tactical prowess, Major General Koughna and his troops responded with overwhelming firepower, neutralising five terrorists and repelling the ambush,” Lt. Col. Olaniyi said.

Following the firefight, troops carried out a sweep of the surrounding area, leading to the recovery of weapons and other materials believed to belong to the attackers.

“Following the successful counter-ambush, troops conducted a meticulous sweep of the area, recovering a significant cache of weapons and intelligence materials.

“The recovered items included one OJC gun, one PKT gun, two AK-47 rifles, four AK-47 magazines.

“Others are one bandolier of PKT ammunition, several rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, a camel bag containing ₦840,000, two mobile phones, and five motorcycles,” the statement read.

Military sources indicated that the operation disrupted what appeared to be a coordinated attempt to target senior command leadership and destabilise ongoing security operations in the North West.

Lt. Col. Olaniyi said troops have since intensified patrols in the area to prevent further attacks and sustain operational dominance.

“The operation underscores the unwavering commitment of 8 Division, Nigerian Army, to protect civilians and eliminate terrorist threats in the North West region,” the statement said.