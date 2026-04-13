The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State has conducted its ward congresses across 226 political wards in the 21 local government areas of the state. The congresses were conducted through a consensus arrangement. Speaking to journalists shortly after monitoring the exercise, the Chairman of the Ward and Local Government…...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State has conducted its ward congresses across 226 political wards in the 21 local government areas of the state.

The congresses were conducted through a consensus arrangement.

Speaking to journalists shortly after monitoring the exercise, the Chairman of the Ward and Local Government Congresses Committee, Ephraim Agber, commended party members for the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

He predicted victory for the party in the 2027 general elections, both presidential and governorship.

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Meanwhile A stalwart of the party who is vying for the position of State Secretary, Hon. Austine Kwantagra, also commended the orderly manner in which the exercise was conducted.

He appealed to members who were not elected to work in the interest of the party, stressing that party supremacy is above individual ambition.