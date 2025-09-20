Troops of the 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, have apprehended a high-profile suspect tied to the notorious gang led by wanted kingpin Zaki Akiki Utiv, alias “Full Fire.” The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Saawuan Wuaiyolna, of Tiv origin, was arrested on Wednesday at Takum Junction in Wukari Loca...

Troops of the 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, have apprehended a high-profile suspect tied to the notorious gang led by wanted kingpin Zaki Akiki Utiv, alias “Full Fire.”

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Saawuan Wuaiyolna, of Tiv origin, was arrested on Wednesday at Takum Junction in Wukari Local Government Area, Taraba State.

According to military sources, personnel from the Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Wukari executed the arrest following actionable intelligence that tracked Wuaiyolna’s movements.

Wuaiyolna, a native of Atereyange in Ukum LGA, Benue State, was reportedly conducting surveillance on army operations in Wukari to facilitate potential attacks and abductions by the gang.

Authorities also recovered a motorcycle in his possession, which he claimed had been brought to Wukari for sale.

The arrest is being hailed as a major success in the ongoing efforts to dismantle the “Full Fire” network, which has been responsible for widespread violence, raids, and kidnappings in communities across Taraba and Benue States.

Military officials confirmed that the suspect is currently in custody and will be interrogated to uncover further details about the gang’s operations and planned attacks.

The Nigerian Army has urged residents to provide timely information to security agencies to enhance the fight against banditry and criminal networks in the region.