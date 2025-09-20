Troops of Operation HADIN KAI in Yobe State have intercepted a significant shipment of materials believed to be destined for terrorist groups. Acting on intelligence reports, soldiers stopped a 14-tyre trailer along the Nguru–Gashua road, discovering 700 bags of NPK fertilizer, commonly used in ma...

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI in Yobe State have intercepted a significant shipment of materials believed to be destined for terrorist groups.

Acting on intelligence reports, soldiers stopped a 14-tyre trailer along the Nguru–Gashua road, discovering 700 bags of NPK fertilizer, commonly used in making improvised explosive devices alongside 27 cartons of drugs and nine cartons of saline, all concealed under fabric coverings. A subsequent inspection later the same day confirmed the haul.

The Nigerian Army revealed that the consignment was en route to Niger Republic, highlighting the operations of a cross-border terrorist network.

In a separate operation, troops also seized two vehicles and a trailer carrying fabrics and solar panels, reportedly intended for manufacturing terrorist uniforms.

According to a statement by the Media Information Officer, Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI Sani Uba, all items and suspects have been taken into custody and are under investigation.

The statement reads: “Troops of the Joint Task Force (JTF) North East, Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), have recorded a major breakthrough in the ongoing counter-terrorism operations with the interception of a huge cache of logistics supplies concealed in a trailer in Yobe State.

READ ALSO: Troops Intercept Large Cache Of Alleged Terrorist Supplies In Yobe

“Acting on credible intelligence, troops under Operation DESERT SANITY IV, on 16 September, 2025 at about 0740 hours (7:40am), while conducting snap checks along the Nguru–Gashua road, intercepted a red 14-tyre trailer laden with suspicious consignments. The vehicle was subsequently moved to a secured location and carefully offloaded.

“Also on the same day of 16 September ,2025 at about 2100 hrours (9:00pm) inspection revealed 700 bags of NPK 20:10:10 fertilizer which serves as materials for making IEDs, 27 cartons of assorted drugs, and nine cartons of normal saline solution, all cleverly concealed beneath bundles of fabric materials.

“The consignment was reportedly billed for onward movement to Niger Republic, suggesting cross-border terrorist supply networks. This discovery came after an earlier interception at 1030 hours, 16 September 2025, when troops on the same axis stopped two Sharon vehicles and another trailer carrying large quantities of fabrics and solar panels. Intelligence indicated that terrorists were attempting to acquire fabrics for the production of uniforms for their fighters.

“All drivers, motor boys and the recovered items are currently in custody, pending further investigation and the arrest of identified consignees and consignors.

“The Theatre Command assures the public that troops remain vigilant and committed to cutting off all supply chains sustaining terrorists in the region. Members of the public are urged to continue providing timely information to security forces to aid ongoing operations. Military High Command has lauded troops for the impressive battle performance.”