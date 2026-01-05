Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have intercepted the movement of an associate of a notorious criminal kingpin, John Ngata, following a well-coordinated intelligence-led operation and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition in Takum LGA, Taraba State. According to a statement shared on the of...

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have intercepted the movement of an associate of a notorious criminal kingpin, John Ngata, following a well-coordinated intelligence-led operation and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition in Takum LGA, Taraba State.

According to a statement shared on the official X handle of the Nigerian Army on Monday, signed by Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu, the Acting Media Information Officer HQ JTF, the operation, conducted on Sunday, was initiated after actionable intelligence was received regarding the movement of an associate of a notorious criminal kingpin, John Ngata.

The statement reads, “Acting swiftly on the intelligence, OPWS troops deployed at Zaki-Biam immediately established a snap roadblock along the suspected route. The suspect was successfully intercepted at Zaki-Biam without incident.

“Upon preliminary interrogation, the suspect voluntarily led the troops to a concealed armoury belonging to the criminal network at Amadu Village in Takum Local Government Area.”

The statement added, “Subsequent exploitation of the location resulted in the recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition, comprising thirteen AK-47 rifles, thirty-nine AK-47 magazines, six hundred and ninety rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and quantity four hand grenades.

“Following the successful recovery, the armoury was professionally destroyed to prevent further use and the troops safely withdrew to base.”

The Force Commander, Joint Task Force Operation Whirl Stroke, Major General Moses Gara, commended the troops for their professionalism, swift response and effective utilisation of intelligence in the disruption of a criminal supply chain and the recovery of lethal weapons.

Gara reiterated his commitment to sustaining high troop morale by prioritising welfare, logistics support and operational readiness.

He further appreciated members of the public for their continuous cooperation and provision of credible intelligence, noting that community support remains a critical enabler in the ongoing fight against criminality within the Joint Operations Area.

He urged residents to continue to provide timely and actionable information to security forces, assuring them of confidentiality and prompt response, stressing that Operation Whirl Stroke remains resolute in ensuring peace, stability and the protection of lives and property across its area of responsibility.