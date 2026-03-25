Troops of the Nigerian Army have apprehended 18 suspects linked to providing logistics services to Boko Haram terrorists across the north-eastern region of the country. According to a Wednesday statement posted on the Force’s official X handle, the arrest highlights a disturbing pattern of civilian involvement in support networks that…...

Troops of the Nigerian Army have apprehended 18 suspects linked to providing logistics services to Boko Haram terrorists across the north-eastern region of the country.

According to a Wednesday statement posted on the Force’s official X handle, the arrest highlights a disturbing pattern of civilian involvement in support networks that sustain insurgent activities in the North East.

The suspects, while moving through Gubio towards the Gudumbali axis, were intercepted by troops attached to the Operation Hadin Kai.

The statement disclosed that the suspects, in their confession, blamed economic challenges for their involvement in the criminal activities.

The statement reads, “Preliminary findings indicate that the suspects were intercepted while moving through Gubio towards the Gudumbali axis, allegedly to deliver supplies to terrorist elements. Initial confessions suggest that the individuals were drawn into the illicit trade largely due to personal economic challenges, reflecting how criminal groups continue to exploit vulnerable persons for their operations.”

The Nigerian Army warned citizens against collaboration with terrorist groups, noting that providing logistics, intelligence, or assistance to terrorists remains a serious offence, with grave consequences for national security and the safety of innocent lives.

The statement added, “The public is reminded that the fight against terrorism requires collective commitment. The effectiveness of ongoing operations depends greatly on the vigilance, cooperation, and active support of host communities. Citizens are therefore encouraged to promptly report suspicious activities and resist any inducement to aid criminal elements.

“It is equally important to recognise the need for sustained socio-economic support and community-focused initiatives that can strengthen resilience and reduce vulnerabilities within affected areas. Continued support for government efforts in empowerment, skills development, and access to basic services will further discourage negative influences and promote lawful means of livelihood.”

The Nigerian Army reaffirms its mandate to safeguard all communities and protect law-abiding citizens.

“Lasting peace and stability, however, can only be achieved through a unified approach, where security operations are complemented by broad-based developmental efforts and strong community partnerships. The public is therefore urged to continue standing resolutely with the Armed Forces in rejecting terrorism in all its forms,” the statement concluded.