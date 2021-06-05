A trailer on Friday rammed into hawkers at Kwata junction, Awka, Anambra State and reportedly killed about two persons, several injured.

Eyewitness account revealed that two children hawking at the traffic point at Kwata junction flyover were killed by a lorry carrying cows.

The incident that injured four occupants of two Sport Utility Vehicles, saw the youths in the area quickly mobilised and set the lorry, including the cows ablaze.

As of the time of filing this report, the youths refused attempt by the Anambra State Fire Service to put out the fire on the truck.

The multiple accident caused gridlock in many parts in Awka for hours.

Later, military personnel were mobilized to disperse the youths, who stopped attempts to tow the truck off the road to make way for free flow of traffic.

The shooting caused residents and even motorists to abandon their vehicles on the road and scampered for safety.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu confirmed the incident but could not confirm casualty figures.