Hollywood celebrated US actor Tom Cruise on Sunday evening as he received an honorary Oscar, marking the first golden statue of his decades-long career.

The award was met with a standing ovation from peers at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

To the sound of the iconic Mission Impossible theme, Cruise walked onto the stage to applause from co-stars including Colin Farrell and Emilio Estevez, as well as renowned director Steven Spielberg, who helmed him in Minority Report and War of the Worlds.

Cruise, a four-time Oscar nominee who has never previously won, reflected on his passion for cinema in a heartfelt speech.

He praised the big screen as a source of inspiration, saying it sparks “a hunger for adventure, a hunger for knowledge, a hunger to understand humanity, to create characters, to tell a story, to see the world.”

The honorary Oscars, presented annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, recognize legendary contributions to film.

Cruise’s award was handed to him by Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, who directed him in the upcoming movie Judy.

“Writing a four-minute speech to celebrate Tom Cruise’s 45-year career is what is known, in this town, as a mission impossible,” Inarritu quipped, before adding, “Tonight, we celebrate. We celebrate not just a filmography, we celebrate a lifetime of work.” He also joked about working with Cruise, recalling, “This man ate more chili than any Mexican.”

The Academy also presented honorary Oscars to actor Debbie Allen, known for Fame; production designer Wynn Thomas; and country music icon Dolly Parton, recognized for her humanitarian efforts.