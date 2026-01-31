A Togolese national, Mr. Meale Yaoili, has escaped the custody of a suspected human trafficking syndicate operating in Ondo State, prompting police action that led to the arrest of six suspects and the rescue of multiple victims. Yaoili reported the ordeal to operatives of the Yaba Police Station, O...

A Togolese national, Mr. Meale Yaoili, has escaped the custody of a suspected human trafficking syndicate operating in Ondo State, prompting police action that led to the arrest of six suspects and the rescue of multiple victims.

Yaoili reported the ordeal to operatives of the Yaba Police Station, Ondo Police Command, after fleeing from his captors. He explained that he was lured from the Republic of Togo to Nigeria under the pretense of securing employment in Canada.

According to Yaoili, he had known one Tchodia Potolaw Fidel, now at large, since 2019. He alleged that Fidel “claimed he was based in Canada and convinced him to travel to Nigeria, telling him there was no Canadian embassy in Togo.”

Upon arrival, Yaoili said his personal belongings were seized, and he was held against his will after paying 800,000 CFA francs for the promised job opportunity.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Jimoh Abayomi said the command immediately launched an operation following Yaoili’s complaint. Swift action led to the arrest of six suspects: Cleude Grao, Samuel Dsiwa, Michael Amissa, Olayiwola Kazeem, Akinubi Adebayo, and Oluwole Vincent.

Abayomi explained that Vincent “is the landlord of the premises where the illegal operation was conducted” and noted that three victims were rescued during the raid.

In a related development, the police uncovered another suspected trafficking ring after a case initially reported as banditry was lodged on January 23, 2026, at the Oba-Ile Divisional Headquarters by the Chief of Oba-Ile. The matter was later transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.

Preliminary findings, Abayomi said, revealed that the suspects were not bandits but illegal immigrants from the Republic of Chad occupying a duplex apartment near the OSOPADEC area of Akure.

Investigators identified the principal suspect as Umaru Baba, who is allegedly involved in trans-border crimes, including recruitment, human trafficking, and modern-day slavery.

Abayomi explained that Baba “reportedly posed as a representative of an online marketing company to lure migrants with promises of commission-based employment before harbouring them illegally.” Eleven men and one woman were recruited and transported into Nigeria unlawfully.

The victims were identified as Husein Abdullahi (26), Hassan Yaya (23), Umaru Samida (19), Umaru Buba (24), Mohammed Almat (24), Saleh Abduraman (23), Musa Mohammed (22), Mohammed Watala (20), Ali Mohammad (26), Hassan Hussein (24), and Yusuf Yakubu (23). All are Chadian nationals and are being treated as victims of trafficking rather than suspects.

Abayomi added that initial inspection of the premises was hampered by the absence of the key holder. “The female landlord, said to be residing in Ibadan, is being traced for questioning over alleged negligence,” he said.

“The suspects in both cases are currently in custody and have reportedly provided useful statements, while investigations continue to apprehend other fleeing accomplices. The rescued victims will be handed over to their respective embassies for diplomatic action and repatriation,” Abayomi confirmed.

Commissioner of Police, CP Lawal Adebowale, warned landlords and property owners to conduct proper background checks on prospective tenants, stressing that negligence could attract legal consequences.

He also commended the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, for reforms and technological innovations that have improved operational efficiency in the state.

Adebowale reassured residents of the command’s commitment to combating human trafficking and other trans-border crimes, urging members of the public to “provide credible information to support policing efforts.”