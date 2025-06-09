Prominent Nigerian leaders have lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic policies, describing them as bold, necessary, and instrumental in stabilising the country’s fragile economy.

Former Imo State Governor, Dr Ikedi Ohakim, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, offered their commendations at separate events, praising the administration’s reforms for restoring investor confidence and averting economic collapse.

Speaking at the Synod of the Diocese of Orlu (Anglican Communion) in Imo State, Dr Ohakim delivered a paper titled “Building Nigeria’s Troubled Economy: Practical Insight into the Challenges and Solutions.” He said Tinubu’s economic interventions—though difficult—had prevented total national financial breakdown.

“The Tinubu administration has taken measures that, though painful, clearly prevented the complete deterioration of the national economy to an irretrievable point,” Ohakim stated. “Even though it is hard to sell, there can be no doubt that there is a brighter future ahead.”

He cited the removal of petrol subsidies as a bold decision that had already begun to yield results, noting a drop in pump prices from over N1,500 per litre to around N900 nationwide, alongside improved fuel availability.

Ohakim also highlighted the positive fiscal impact of the reforms on state governments, saying increased federal allocations had allowed many to meet salary obligations and fund infrastructure. He praised Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma’s investment in infrastructure and a power project targeting 24-hour electricity supply across all 27 local government areas by 2027.

However, the former governor stressed the need for deeper political restructuring to fully unlock Nigeria’s potential.

In Lagos, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, echoed similar sentiments during a courtesy visit to President Tinubu’s Ikoyi residence to mark the Eid-el-Kabir celebration. Fresh from a diplomatic trip to Kazakhstan, the monarch said the President’s economic and foreign exchange reforms had significantly improved Nigeria’s global image.

“The good things Mr President is doing are opening Nigeria up to so many nations that now want to work with us,” he said.

Oba Ogunwusi hailed the unification of the foreign exchange rate as a “bold step” that has ended arbitrage and improved market transparency.

He also welcomed the administration’s move to restructure the Forest Guard system, describing it as a critical component of national security and long-term economic stability.

“We are very happy with the Forest Guard initiative and the plan to strengthen internal security across the country. Once security is guaranteed, investment will follow,” he said.

Calling for a more hopeful outlook on national development, the Ooni urged Nigerians to adopt a unified and optimistic perspective: “It’s about time we come together and look at Nigeria as a cup half full, not half empty.”