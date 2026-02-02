Nigeria’s new economic model under President Bola Tinubu is expected to drive stronger economic growth from 2026 and beyond, according to the Independent Media and Policy Initiative (IMPI)....

Nigeria’s new economic model under President Bola Tinubu is expected to drive stronger economic growth from 2026 and beyond, according to the Independent Media and Policy Initiative (IMPI).

In a policy statement signed by its Chairman, Dr Omoniyi Akinsiju, the think tank projected that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth would reach 5.5 per cent in 2026, exceeding forecasts by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

IMPI said there was growing consensus among domestic and international institutions on Nigeria’s improving growth prospects, which it attributed to the economic reforms and policy framework adopted by the Tinubu administration.

It noted that while the Federal Government has projected economic growth of 4.68 per cent in 2026, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) forecast a higher growth rate of seven per cent, 1.5 percentage points above the 5.5 per cent projected by the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG).

According to the think tank, the convergence of these optimistic projections reflects an emerging economic paradigm focused on increased production and productivity, improved foreign exchange stability, disinflation, stronger foreign direct investment inflows and a more predictable regulatory environment.

IMPI said the new model is anchored on policy-driven economic facilitation designed to stimulate sustainable growth and long-term economic resilience.