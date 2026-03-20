President Bola Tinubu has returned to Nigeria following a two-day state visit to the United Kingdom, with attention now turning to domestic engagements and the upcoming Eid-el-Fitr celebrations. The President arrived in Lagos in the early hours of Friday alongside the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, as the presidential aircraft touched…...

President Bola Tinubu has returned to Nigeria following a two-day state visit to the United Kingdom, with attention now turning to domestic engagements and the upcoming Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

The President arrived in Lagos in the early hours of Friday alongside the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, as the presidential aircraft touched down at about 1:15 a.m. at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

He was received on arrival by a delegation of senior officials, including Lagos State Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat and the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Also present were Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and key figures of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

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Tinubu is expected to remain in Lagos for the Eid-el-Fitr observance before returning to Abuja to resume official duties at the Presidential Villa.

The visit to the UK, though brief, featured high-level diplomatic and economic engagements.

The President and First Lady were hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla at a state banquet held at Windsor Castle.

Tinubu also held bilateral talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Downing Street, where both sides explored ways to deepen cooperation.

As part of the outcome, Nigeria and the UK signed memoranda of understanding covering port development and trade.

The President had departed Abuja earlier in the week for London on the invitation of the British government.