First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, delivered a powerful message of unity and faith to a gathering of religious leaders at Lambeth Palace, the historic seat of the Archbishop of Canterbury, on Thursday. Addressing attendees, Mrs. Tinubu emphasised the importance of listening and finding value in every individual, regardless of background or…...

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, delivered a powerful message of unity and faith to a gathering of religious leaders at Lambeth Palace, the historic seat of the Archbishop of Canterbury, on Thursday.

Addressing attendees, Mrs. Tinubu emphasised the importance of listening and finding value in every individual, regardless of background or belief.

“We have to learn to listen to each other and try to get the good out of everyone, irrespective of who we are or who we worship,” she said.

Drawing from her personal journey, she spoke of her daily spiritual practice during her bout with COVID-19 and her experience as a writer. “I wrote a book during that time, called ‘Time of It’, around 2017. I’m not a writer, but I can do all things. There’s nothing I can’t do,” she shared.

Reflecting on her public service, the First Lady recounted her career from teaching to her 12 years in the Senate. “I started as a teacher, then went into the Senate. God kept me there for three terms, 12 years. We’re doing exceedingly abundant here at home. Let’s walk what we are doing,” she said.

During her visit, Mrs. Tinubu engaged with leaders of the Church of England, including Bishop Rose Hudson-Wilkin and Bishop Emma Ineson, fostering dialogue on faith, service, and social cohesion.

The engagement in London follows a series of high-profile meetings during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s two-day state visit to the United Kingdom.

On Wednesday, the Tinubus were received by King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor, alongside the heir to the throne, Prince William, and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales. That evening, King Charles hosted a state banquet in their honour.