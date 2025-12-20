President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has consented to the renaming of the Federal University of Medical Sciences, Azare, in honour of the late Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, to preserve his legacy and lifelong service to faith and education. The decision was announced on Saturday during the Pre...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has consented to the renaming of the Federal University of Medical Sciences, Azare, in honour of the late Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, to preserve his legacy and lifelong service to faith and education.

The decision was announced on Saturday during the President’s condolence visit to the family of the cleric in Bauchi State, where he described the passing of the revered Tijjaniyya leader as a great loss to the nation.

Tinubu arrived in Bauchi at about 4:10 p.m. through the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport and was received with a Guard of Honour by the Nigerian Air Force.

He was accompanied by several top officials, including Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, his son Seyi Tinubu, and other members of the federal delegation.

At the airport, the President was welcomed by Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed; Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang; Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar; and Senator Shehu Buba, among others.

Addressing mourners at the late scholar’s mosque, Tinubu said the renaming of the institution was in recognition of Sheikh Dahiru’s enduring contributions to religious scholarship, education, humility and service to humanity. He offered prayers for Allah’s mercy upon the cleric and asked that he be granted Jannatul Firdaus, while also seeking strength for his family and the people of Bauchi State.

The President urged Nigerians to remain united and continue praying for peace across the country, stressing the need for collective resilience in difficult times.

Governor Bala Mohammed thanked Tinubu for the honour bestowed on the late cleric and the state, noting that the decision to rename the university reflected the depth of the scholar’s impact on society.

Speaking on behalf of the family, the eldest son of the late cleric, Sheikh Ibrahim Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, expressed gratitude to the President for the visit, prayers and the move to immortalise their father.

He also appreciated the Bauchi State Government for its support to the family.

Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, the spiritual head of the Tijjaniyya Brotherhood in Nigeria, died on November 27 at the age of 98 at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, and was buried the following day in line with Islamic rites.

Born in 1927 in Gombe State, the revered cleric dedicated his life to promoting Islamic education, peaceful coexistence and national unity.

Renowned for his teachings on moral discipline and tolerance, he mentored generations of scholars and played a vital role in community development across the country.

After the condolence visit, President Tinubu is expected to return to Lagos to spend the end-of-year holidays.