President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the reconstitution of the Governing Council and Board of Trustees of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYREP), with the Minister of Environment to serve as Council Chairman.

In a statement on Monday, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, announced that the new Governing Council members include Loanyie Barituka Victor, representing environmental NGOs; Bright Onyebuchi Jacob and Henry Obiabure, representing Niger Delta communities; Professor Barinedum Michael Nwibere and Barrister Baride Abdul Gwezia, representing the Ogoni community; and Gideon Onyebuwa Melfor and Dr. Ibikunle Omotehinse, representing the nine oil-producing states.

Four alternate members were also appointed: Rev. Canon Dr. Abraham Olungwe (reappointed) and Engr. Maeba Power Ekpobari, representing Ogoniland; and Joseph Akedesuo and Beauty Warejuowei, representing the Niger Delta.

For the HYREP Board of Trustees, Emmanuel Nwiika Deeyah was reappointed as Chairman. Other members are Fred Mbombo Igwe and Dr. Fred Barivule Kpakol, representing Ogoni communities and stakeholders; Mrs. Dorcas Amos, representing other Niger Delta communities; and Chief Jide Damazio (reappointed), representing environmental NGOs.

HYREP is responsible for environmental clean-up and restoration projects, particularly in Ogoniland and other Niger Delta areas affected by hydrocarbon pollution.