President Bola Tinubu has received the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday.

His visit came a day after the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde paid a visit to the President.

Ladoja’s visit to the President on Friday, marks their first meeting and first official State House visit as the Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Before becoming Olubadan, Ladoja served as Governor of Oyo State between May 2003 and January 2006 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.