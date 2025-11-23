President Bola Tinubu have reaffirmed commitments to intensify the fight against terrorism and banditry nationwide, to dismantle all criminal networks, rescue victims, and restore peace and security across the country. He made this statment during the 25th anniversary celebration of the Arewa Consul...

He made this statment during the 25th anniversary celebration of the Arewa Consultative Forum in Kaduna on Saturday.

President Tinubu, represented by Speaker Tajuddeen Abbas, vowed total war against bandits and terrorists tormenting the region.

Nigeria’s top traditional rulers and political leaders converged to send one clear message: the North must unite.

The President promised to fast-track oil production from the Kolmani fields and complete the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Superhighway in the coming months, signaling an economic turnaround for the region.

The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, stood side by side to preach one Nigeria.

Governor Uba Sani highlighted Kaduna’s Peace Model as evidence that improved intelligence is already restoring stability and reopening farmlands.

Former Head of State Gowon also warned that the North cannot progress without unity, while Deputy Senate President Barau insisted its security challenges are solvable,

As the ACF marks 25 years, the message from Kaduna is unambiguous: unity is non-negotiable, insecurity must end, and the North’s resurgence begins now.

Leaders have committed to turn today’s strong words into urgent action.