President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pledged imminent improvements in electricity supply, outlining fresh interventions aimed at tackling Nigeria’s persistent power outages and strengthening the national grid. Speaking late Friday at the 4th Elective National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, the President acknowledged mounting public frustration over…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pledged imminent improvements in electricity supply, outlining fresh interventions aimed at tackling Nigeria’s persistent power outages and strengthening the national grid.

Speaking late Friday at the 4th Elective National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, the President acknowledged mounting public frustration over erratic electricity while assuring Nigerians that corrective measures are already underway.

“I assure you, many of you lamenting the problems of electricity power. Yes, we are paying attention to that,” Tinubu said.

At the centre of the administration’s strategy is the newly created Grid Asset Management Company (GAMCO), which the President said would play a key role in boosting transmission capacity and stabilising supply nationwide.

According to him, the initiative will inject additional power into the grid through a new transmission corridor.

“The Grid Asset Management Company weekly, 1,500 megawatts into a new grid corridor,” he stated.

Tinubu further indicated that reforms are ongoing to strengthen the financial framework of the electricity sector, a move aimed at ensuring sustainability and long-term operational efficiency.

“We are going to improve… Electricity will become better and be assured,” he added.

The President linked stable electricity to Nigeria’s broader economic ambitions, stressing that improved power supply would unlock industrial productivity and create new opportunities across sectors.

“There will be opportunity and progress in our industrial life,” he said.

His remarks come amid continued nationwide blackouts that have strained households and businesses, with repeated grid collapses in recent years worsening public discontent.

The Federal Government had earlier moved to address structural weaknesses in the sector, including legacy debts to generation companies and gas suppliers, as well as ageing transmission infrastructure.

As part of these efforts, the Federal Executive Council approved the establishment of GAMCO on March 4 to optimise grid assets and improve overall system performance, signaling a renewed push to resolve one of Nigeria’s most persistent infrastructure challenges.

Recall that the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, had earlier apologised to Nigerians over the persistent electricity outages recorded in the past month, acknowledging the severe impact on households and economic activities nationwide.

The minister offered the apology during a press conference in Abuja, amid growing public frustration over erratic power supply worsened by intense dry-season heat driving higher electricity demand.

Admitting the crisis, Adelabu said, “I want to apologise to Nigerians, officially now, coming from me as the Minister of Power, for this temporary issue that is leading to hardship being experienced, especially during this dry season, where there is so much heat everywhere.

“Businesses are being affected, schools have been affected, and industries have been affected. It is not our wish to find ourselves in this situation, but it is due to some factors that are actually beyond our control.”