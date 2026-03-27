Speech by His Excellence President Bola Tinubu as the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention in Abuja. Today, I stand before you with a heart full of gratitude, pride, and hope. Gratitude to God Almighty for His grace upon our nation and our party. Pride in what we have built…...

Speech by His Excellence President Bola Tinubu as the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention in Abuja.

Today, I stand before you with a heart full of gratitude, pride, and hope. Gratitude to God Almighty for His grace upon our nation and our party. Pride in what we have built together as a party since 2013, and optimistic about a bright future for our nation, despite the challenges we face.

This 4th Elective National Convention of our great party is not merely a gathering. It is a defining chapter in the story of our democracy and our party. As a party, this Convention offers us the platform to renew our bond, strengthen our resolve, and recommit ourselves to the ideals that brought us together in the first place.

We gather under an inspiring and powerful theme, “Unity in Progress: Consolidating the Renewed Hope Agenda. Unity in Progress, as the main theme, is a potent and timely reminder that progress is impossible without unity.

Unity in Progress: Consolidating the Renewed Hope Agenda

Thirteen years ago, we dared to dream differently and to act boldly when, as patriots, we set aside our political differences and came together for national redemption and to save our country from the economic doldrums into which the then-ruling party had plunged it.

We are united around a shared belief: that our country can be greater and better served; that democracy must work for every Nigerian; that leadership must be anchored in vision, discipline, justice, and development.

That historic unity gave birth to a movement that changed Nigeria’s political landscape forever. Today, as we reflect, we do so with deep appreciation for the founding fathers, women, youth, and party faithful who built this platform with sweat, courage, and conviction.

President Muhammadu Buhari. (May Allah continue to keep his soul in Aljana Firdaus).

Let us also stand and observe another moment of silence in memory of other leaders and members, with whom we started this journey together and who have passed on to eternal glory:

(May their souls rest in perfect peace).

All the departed members and those of us still alive bearing the torch did not build this party for division and selfishness. Together, we have the duty to ensure that the vision of our founding fathers is not diminished. We must deepen it.

Let me say this clearly and sincerely: Our greatest strength has never been in our size or numbers, but our unity. Political parties do not fail only through electoral defeats. Often, they falter when ego overrides ideology or when ambition replaces discipline. They fail when individual interests threaten the collective good. We must guard against those tendencies at all costs.

Therefore, this Convention must send one clear message to Nigerians and the world: Our party is strong, united, focused and ready for the future.

We must also remind ourselves that this party is not merely a vehicle specially built to carry ambitious politicians to electoral victories. It was founded as a vehicle for national transformation, a home for anybody who wants to build a Nigeria where governance works, institutions function, opportunities abound, security reigns, poverty declines, and every Nigerian, regardless of tribe, religion, region or social status, can live with dignity and hope.

Let me reiterate, especially to those who often lament and misunderstand us: we do not seek a one-party state. Democracy thrives on vibrant and healthy competition. As a statesman and political leader, I believe in a credible opposition—one that can challenge, question and help refine policies. That is how statecraft improves, and good governance is achieved. That is how nations advance.

While we welcome criticism, the constant attacks by opposition groups on the Electoral Act 2026 are a disservice to the Nigerian people. It is public knowledge that the processes leading to the amendment of the 2022 Electoral Act passed through the crucible of legislative scrutiny, including public hearings. The Electoral Act was passed by the National Assembly, elected by the Nigerian people in accordance with the 1999 Constitution.

The Act reflects our collective quest as a nation to strengthen our electoral system and consolidate democratic rule. Therefore, our commitment is to uphold the rule of law, conduct credible elections and protect the integrity of our elections, and continue building a stronger, secure, and united nation.

When Nigerians reaffirmed our leadership of the country as the governing party in 2023, we made a solemn promise to chart a new course for national renewal through the Renewed Hope Agenda. That agenda was not conceived as just another campaign slogan. It was conceived as a governing philosophy.

We knew the road to reform would be tough. We knew rebuilding Nigeria would require courage, patience, and difficult decisions. But we also knew: no nation rises by hiding from the truth. No economy grows by sustaining wasteful subsidies or dysfunctional priorities. No future is built on perpetual self-denial.

That is why we chose the path of reform, And I assure you: The sacrifices of today are laying the foundation for Nigeria’s prosperity tomorrow. Our leaders, party members, and supporters can take pride in the success we have achieved in redirecting our country.

Fellow compatriots, since assuming office, our government has remained focused on delivering on its mandate to the Nigerian people. Despite the complex global economic and political environment and the fact that we are currently experiencing another unanticipated blowout arising from the US-Israeli-Iranian War, we have made notable strides. We have made strides in infrastructure development, including the construction of superhighways and concrete-and-steel roads.

Apart from roads, we are modernising our seaports and airports. We have begun the implementation of a historic tax and fiscal policy reforms. We are implementing social investment programmes, and have embarked on efforts to strengthen our national security.

We have further built up foreign exchange buffers to protect the economy against external shocks. Our stock market is booming, and listed companies are recording mega profits. Our GDP is growing. We have successively recorded trade surpluses. Inflation has declined steadily for eight consecutive months to 14.45%, while food prices are easing, bringing gradual relief to households. Business confidence is returning, with 12 consecutive months of economic activity expansion.

Investor confidence has vastly improved. Our oil and gas sector has once more become attractive to foreign investment, following our reforms. Our Eurobond issuance was oversubscribed by 400%, and Nigeria exited the FATF Grey List, marking a decisive return to global financial credibility.

Despite these achievements, we continue to face legacy issues such as electricity supply, debts to GENCOs and gas suppliers, and antiquated transmission infrastructure. Recently, we announced plans to address this by establishing the Grid Asset Management Company (GAMCO), which will inject approximately 1,600 megawatts into a new grid corridor.

Tonight, you heard testimonies from beneficiaries of some of our programmes. Our programmes are real, visible, feasible, impactful, measurable, and not mere rhetoric, as some opposition elements like to say. We are moving from survival mode to stability and steadily towards an era of prosperity.

To the young people of our party and our nation, let me speak directly to you. You are not only the future of Nigeria. You are our hope for a more glorious and assured future. Your creativity, innovation, digital fluency, enterprising spirit, and courage are our greatest national assets. This party must continue to open more doors for youth participation, not as props, but as decision makers. We must nurture a generation of young progressives who are not only politically active but intellectually grounded, morally disciplined, and nationally committed. The future we seek cannot be built without you at its centre.

To the women of Nigeria and our party, I say: Your role in our growth and stability is essential. This party must continue to open wider spaces for women to lead, influence policy, and shape Nigeria’s democracy. A party that excludes women weakens itself; a party that empowers women will be stronger and more resilient. We have heard your calls, and we will act to ensure more women occupy leadership roles in party organs and government at all levels.

As we continue the programme of this Convention, let us do so with maturity, mutual respect, and fidelity to due process. Conventions are not just observance of periodic party rituals. They are for institutional renewal. They present opportunities to deepen internal democracy, strengthen the party platform, reorganise our structure, and reaffirm our collective direction.

I call on every delegate, aspirant, leader, and stakeholder to conduct themselves with integrity. Let no contest divide us. Let no outcome embitter us. At the end of this convention, our party must be the victor. We are one family, marching forward with clarity, discipline, and purpose.

I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Convention Planning Committee, led by His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, CFR, and His Excellency, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, GCON. Your dedication and excellence have set a new standard for organisation and service.

I must take a moment to specially appreciate our Governors for the pivotal roles they played in the organisation of this Convention. I commend Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, who served as Vice Chairman II; Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, who served as Secretary; and Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, who served as Treasurer, for their dedication and leadership.

I also wish to recognise Governor Dapo Abiodun, Chairman of the APC National Convention Venue Sub-Committee, for his remarkable commitment, including the funding and delivery of the venue setup.

I equally extend my heartfelt appreciation to all our Governors and Ministers whose collective efforts, unity of purpose, and commitment ensured the seamless planning and resounding success of this Convention.

To all those who will be elected today: carry this trust with humility, fairness, and unwavering commitment to our party’s ideals. The future of APC, and Nigeria’s democracy, depends on your leadership. Lead with courage, lead with integrity, and lead with vision.

May your leadership inspire confidence, strengthen unity, and deliver progress worthy of the faith our members have placed in you.

May you continue to win more converts into the party as we have done in the last two years, when an unprecedented number of new members, governors, senators, representatives, old and current, join our party from other political parties.

This growth demonstrates the strength of our beliefs and Nigerians’ trust in our Party. My charge to you is to sustain this expansive political structure through credible leadership and transparent party management, anchored in a reliable, verifiable database of our members nationwide.

May God bless our great party. May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Thank you all.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR

President, Commander-in-Chief of The Armed Forces,

Federal Republic of Nigeria