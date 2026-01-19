President Bola Tinubu has directed security agencies to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the brutal murder of a Kano housewife, Fatima Abubakar, and her six children. The President’s directive followed the shocking attack at Dorayi Chiranci Quarters in Kano State, where the victims were ...

The President’s directive followed the shocking attack at Dorayi Chiranci Quarters in Kano State, where the victims were killed in their residence on Saturday.

In a statement issued on Monday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu strongly condemned the incident and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

“The President condemned the action as barbaric and condoled with the bereaved family over the tragedy,” the statement said.

The President also praised the police for their swift response, which led to the arrest of suspects connected to the crime.

“The President commended the police for the swift arrest of the principal suspects and ordered the investigation and diligent prosecution of the suspects,” the statement added.

Tinubu reassured Nigerians of the Federal Government’s determination to safeguard lives and property, warning that acts of violence would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The attack, which occurred on January 17, claimed the lives of 35-year-old Fatima Abubakar and her six children after armed assailants reportedly broke into their home and inflicted fatal injuries with dangerous weapons.

Confirming the incident earlier, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Police Command, CSP Abdullahi Kiyawa, said the command received a distress call at about 12:10 p.m. on the day of the attack.

He explained that the alert reported an assault on the residence of one Haruna Bashir in the Chiranci area.

According to Kiyawa, the Commissioner of Police in Kano State, CP Ibrahim Bakori, immediately ordered a rapid response, dispatching officers to the scene under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, DCP Lawal Mani.

The victims were rushed to the Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital in Kano, where medical personnel confirmed all seven dead on arrival.

As investigations progressed, the police announced on Sunday that three key suspects had been apprehended in connection with the killings.

Providing an update on the arrests, Kiyawa said the breakthrough was achieved through intelligence-driven operations carried out between the night of January 17 and the early hours of January 18.

He added that the operation was conducted on the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and supervised by the Kano State Commissioner of Police.

“The Kano State Police Command, leveraging intelligence-led policing, has successfully arrested three principal suspects behind the gruesome murder of a housewife and her six children in Dorayi Chiranchi Quarters,” Kiyawa said.

The police spokesperson assured that investigations were ongoing to uncover the full circumstances surrounding the crime and to ensure that all those involved are brought to justice.

The tragic incident has drawn widespread condemnation, with many calling for swift justice for the victims and stronger measures to curb violent crimes in the state.