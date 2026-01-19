Minister of Works David Umahi has declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has finally put an end to decades of failed road projects in the Southeast. The minister made the assertion at the weekend after an extensive inspection of federal road and bridge projects across the Southeast and Southsouth...

Minister of Works David Umahi has declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has finally put an end to decades of failed road projects in the Southeast.

The minister made the assertion at the weekend after an extensive inspection of federal road and bridge projects across the Southeast and Southsouth regions.

Speaking to reporters in Enugu, Umahi said the President’s intervention had restored hope to a region long plagued by abandoned contracts and poor infrastructure.

“This is a road previous governments abandoned for decades. It is the audacity and determination of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that is ending this nightmare,” the minister said, referring specifically to the troubled Enugu–Onitsha expressway.

He expressed satisfaction with the quality of work being carried out on the Enugu–Onitsha road by MTN Nigeria and its contractors, describing the progress as encouraging.

The 107-kilometre dual carriageway, originally awarded under a tax credit scheme, had suffered prolonged delays before being revived by the current administration.

Umahi explained that the project scope had to be reviewed due to inflation and exchange rate fluctuations, but assured that work was progressing steadily.

“We are satisfied with what they have done so far. Where we have objections, we have pointed them out, and they have agreed to make corrections,” he stated.

The minister announced that the first 15-kilometre section of the carriageway would be completed within two weeks, alongside the installation of solar-powered streetlights.

“In the next two weeks, the first 15 kilometres of the carriageway will be completed, with only the shoulders remaining. We have also directed that solar streetlights should be completed on the first five kilometres by next week,” Umahi said.

He added that April 28 had been set as the target completion date for the ongoing phase, covering about 72 kilometres spread across four sections.

Umahi further revealed that the Federal Government was considering engaging SKC to install solar lighting along the entire stretch, except in areas already covered by the Anambra State government.

He assured that the finished project would be “a sight to behold”.

“All the nightmares on that road will come to an end under President Tinubu. The Southeast should be grateful because what we have long expected has come to pass,” the minister said.

Beyond the Enugu–Onitsha corridor, Umahi used the inspection tour to unveil new policies aimed at improving the durability and security of federal highways nationwide.

He announced that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had approved a nationwide ban on mining activities within a 10-kilometre radius of bridges.

“In line with the Federal Executive Council’s directive, there will be no mining of any sort within a 10-kilometre radius of bridges nationwide.

“We are deploying patrol boats, just like we have done at the Third Mainland Bridge, to monitor compliance,” he said.

The minister explained that the measure was designed to protect critical infrastructure and prevent activities that could compromise bridge safety.

Umahi also introduced a major security upgrade for highways, including the deployment of CCTV cameras, solar lighting, and dedicated patrol vehicles.

“Our commitment to deploying CCTV and solar lighting is not limited to bridges alone. Any completed federal highway will have CCTV, solar lights, and dedicated security vehicles. Our response time to incidents will not exceed five minutes,” he said.

As part of this initiative, he disclosed that two operational vehicles had already been procured for the police, with a monthly maintenance support of N3 million provided to patrol the Second Niger Bridge.

During the tour, Umahi commended progress on the 17.5-kilometre eastern bypass of the Second Niger Bridge, being executed by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCCC) at a cost of about N179 billion.

He said 30 per cent of the project funding had been released, with plans to increase it to 50 per cent, adding that part of the project would be inaugurated on April 20.

The bypass, which includes two bridges and two flyovers, was described by the minister as “impressive and well executed”.

Umahi, however, warned contractors against poor performance, saying the Federal Government would not tolerate delays or substandard work.

He specifically cautioned CGC, handling parts of the Second Niger Bridge bypass, to improve within 60 days or risk contract termination and recovery of funds.

The minister also announced a new policy banning the removal of existing asphalt from federal roads.

“No place in the country should remove asphalt from our roads again. We now have different treatments for different roads,” he said.

He explained that future road designs would feature concrete shoulders and stronger foundations, using stone base, cement stabilisation and improved asphalt layers.

Providing updates on other projects, Umahi confirmed that 61 kilometres of the Enugu-bound lane of the Enugu–Port Harcourt Expressway and three kilometres of the opposite lane had been completed, assuring that the corridor would be fully fixed before 2026.

He also disclosed that reconstruction of the Enugu–Ebonyi road, valued at ₦180 billion, was progressing in phases, with the first phase expected to be completed this year.

Umahi reiterated that the renewed momentum on Southeast roads was a direct result of President Tinubu’s commitment to infrastructure renewal in the region.

“The Enugu–Onitsha Road has been a nightmare for decades. Previous governments, up to eight of them, never worked on this road. What we are seeing today is due to the audacity, determination and love President Tinubu has for the people of the Southeast,” he said.

The minister praised contractors such as Nigercat, RCC and SKC for their efforts, noting that priority was being given to the most damaged sections.

“We count one before we count two. The most terrible sections must be fixed first before moving to the relatively better areas,” Umahi added.

He reaffirmed the Federal Government’s resolve to deliver durable, safe and modern road infrastructure across the Southeast and the entire country.