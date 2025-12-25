Vice President Kashim Shettima has condemned the suicide bombing incident that claimed the lives of five muslim individuals and left several others injured at a Mosque in Gamboru Market, Maiduguri, Borno State, describing the attack as “a despicable assault on innocent citizens and the peace o...

Vice President Kashim Shettima has condemned the suicide bombing incident that claimed the lives of five muslim individuals and left several others injured at a Mosque in Gamboru Market, Maiduguri, Borno State, describing the attack as “a despicable assault on innocent citizens and the peace of the nation.”

TVC News reported that a deadly explosion rocked a mosque in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, after suspected Boko Haram insurgents reportedly set off an improvised explosive device in the area.

The blast occurred on Wednesday evening at about 6:10 p.m. in Gamboru Ward, near the Customs vicinity, while Muslim faithful were gathered for the Maghrib prayer, just hours before the Christmas celebration.

This was disclosed in a Thursday statement signed by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications, Office of The Vice President.

According to the statement, the Vice President said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered an immediate intensification of security operations in Borno State following the incident.

Shettima condemned the attack, assuring that the Federal Government is deploying additional tactical teams to the area to track down and apprehend those responsible for the terror attack.

“The Federal Government will not tolerate any attempt to undermine the peace and security of our nation. Our security agencies are working around the clock to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are brought to justice immediately,” he said.

Senator Shettima expressed confidence that the security architecture currently in place would not only apprehend the perpetrators but also unravel the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We sympathise with the Government of Borno State, residents, and families who have lost their loved ones in this attack. The Federal Government is confident that those responsible for this despicable act of terrorism will face the full weight of the law,” VP Shettima said.

He assured Nigerians that the Tinubu administration’s commitment to national security, anchored in constitutional duty, remains unwavering.

“Since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office in 2023, this administration has consistently reaffirmed its unyielding commitment to safeguarding the security, unity, and stability of our nation.

“This commitment remains steadfast under God and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We will continue to provide our security agencies with all necessary resources and support to decisively defeat terrorism in all its forms,” he affirmed.

The Vice President added that the Federal Government is working closely with state authorities and local security agencies to ensure protection of vulnerable communities and critical infrastructure across the North East and other regions.