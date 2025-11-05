President Bola Ahmed Tinubu expresses a sense of loss at the passing of Major General Abdullahi Mohammed Adangba (rtd.), a former Chief of Staff to Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Umaru Yar'Adua....

General Mohammed, who died at the age of 86, left indelible marks on the nation’s security architecture, particularly in the establishment of the National Security Organisation, the precursor to the State Security Services, the National Intelligence Agency, and the Defence Intelligence Agency.

He was also Governor of the defunct Benue-Plateau State between 1975 and 1976.

President Tinubu describes General Mohammed as a disciplined, loyal, and patriotic officer whose remarkable service to the nation spanned decades, marked by distinguished contributions to Nigeria’s stability and governance.

The President notes that General Mohammed brought to public service an uncommon sense of duty, order, humility and integrity that left a lasting imprint on the institutions he served and the people who came into contact with him, particularly in the State House, where he was instrumental in shaping the workings of the Presidency.

“He was a man of exemplary character, who combined the precision of a soldier with the prudence of a statesman. His years in the State House were marked by humility, efficiency, and unwavering commitment to the Nigerian project,” the President says.

President Tinubu commiserates with the family, government, and people of Kwara State, the Nigerian Armed Forces, and all who mourn this distinguished son of Nigeria.