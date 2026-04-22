The National Vice Chairman (South West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Isaac Kekemeke, has declared his intention to contest the Ondo South Senatorial seat. Kekemeke made this known in a statement issued in Akure, where he pledged to offer humble, responsible and people-oriented representation if elected. He explained…...

The National Vice Chairman (South West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Isaac Kekemeke, has declared his intention to contest the Ondo South Senatorial seat.

Kekemeke made this known in a statement issued in Akure, where he pledged to offer humble, responsible and people-oriented representation if elected.

He explained that his decision followed sustained calls and pressure from party leaders, as well as women and youth groups across the district, urging him to step forward and serve.

Describing the support for his candidacy as overwhelming, Kekemeke said it represented a “historic and unusual call” he could no longer ignore after months of reflection and wide consultations with political associates, family members and key stakeholders.

“The more I tried to ignore the calls, the louder they became,” he said, noting that those who encouraged him to run expressed confidence in his competence, integrity and capacity to deliver effective representation.

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Kekemeke highlighted his extensive political experience, having served as Minority Leader in the old Ondo State House of Assembly, Secretary to the State Government, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, as well as Commissioner for Works, Lands and Housing.

He also previously served as APC State Chairman, where he contributed to strengthening the party’s structure, and currently holds the position of Zonal Chairman/National Vice Chairman (South West).

According to him, his aspiration is anchored on building a broad-based coalition that reflects the diverse interests of Ondo South and promotes responsive governance at the federal level.

Following consultations with the state governor and party leadership, Kekemeke said he has resolved to seek the APC ticket for the senatorial election.

He assured constituents that, if elected, he would deliver “fair, fearless and quality representation,” with a legislative agenda focused on the needs and aspirations of the people of Ondo South and the state at large.

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Kekemeke appealed for the support of constituents, promising impactful representation in Abuja.

Adopting “The People First” as his guiding principle, he said, “I am ready to serve again, if our people will send me.