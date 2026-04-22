Former Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has paid tribute to the Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, on the occasion of his 86th birthday, describing him as a symbol of wisdom and enduring leadership.

In a message shared on his official X handle, Saraki praised the monarch’s ability to blend modern legal principles with deep-rooted traditional values, noting that, “it takes a discerning mind to balance the rigours of modern jurisprudence with the sanctity of tradition.”

https://x.com/bukolasaraki/status/2046885381715447817?s=20

He commended the Emir’s over three decades of leadership, stating that Mai Martaba has “navigated this delicate intersection with ancestral wisdom and an unwavering sense of duty.”

Saraki said he and his family joined the people of Ilorin Emirate and Kwara State in celebrating the royal father, describing him as a unifying figure.

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“Today, as he marks his 86th birthday, my family and I join the people of the Ilorin Emirate and Kwara State in honouring and celebrating our Royal Father,” he said.

He also offered prayers for the monarch’s continued health and strength, adding, “we pray that Almighty Allah preserves you in good health and grants you continued clarity and strength for many more years to come.”

The Emir of Ilorin is widely regarded as a respected traditional ruler whose reign has been marked by stability, justice and cultural preservation.