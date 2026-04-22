President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has requested the repeal and re-enactment of the Nigerian Police Trust Fund Establishment Act 2025 as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s policing system.

The request was conveyed in a correspondence read on the floor of the House of Representatives by the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas.

In the letter, the President explained that the proposed legislative action is aimed at improving the management and administration of the Police Trust Fund.

Tinubu noted that the reform would also enhance the training capacity of personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, ensuring a more professional and effective policing structure.

He further stated that the move would support the provision of modern security equipment and machinery, while also improving the welfare of officers.

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According to the President, the proposed changes are part of broader efforts to strengthen internal security and reposition the police to better address emerging challenges across the country.