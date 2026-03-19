President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured British Prime Minister Keir Starmer that Nigeria is implementing “very strong reforms of the economy,” as both leaders met at 10 Downing Street on Thursday. The high-level meeting formed part of Tinubu’s ongoing state visit to the United Kingdom, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured British Prime Minister Keir Starmer that Nigeria is implementing “very strong reforms of the economy,” as both leaders met at 10 Downing Street on Thursday.

The high-level meeting formed part of Tinubu’s ongoing state visit to the United Kingdom, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and boosting economic cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking during the engagement, Tinubu highlighted ongoing economic reforms by his administration, expressing confidence that the measures would stabilise the economy and attract more foreign investment.

In his remarks, Starmer welcomed the Nigerian leader and commended the progress made in strengthening ties between both nations, noting that the agreements signed during the visit would significantly deepen cooperation.

The UK Prime Minister said Thursday’s agreements between Nigeria and the UK would “take relations to another level,” underscoring the importance of sustained collaboration in trade, investment, and other key sectors.