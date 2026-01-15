President Bola Tinubu on Thursday led senior government officials in Abuja to honour Nigeria’s fallen and serving military personnel at the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day (AFCRD) ceremony. Observed annually on January 15, AFCRD commemorates the sacrifices of military personnel i...

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday led senior government officials in Abuja to honour Nigeria’s fallen and serving military personnel at the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day (AFCRD) ceremony.

Observed annually on January 15, AFCRD commemorates the sacrifices of military personnel in both internal security operations and foreign missions.

The 2026 ceremony began with the parade commander presenting the parade state, followed by an inspection of the Guard of Honour by Vice President Kashim Shettima, who represented the President, accompanied by the Commander, Guards Brigade, Brigadier General Adebisi Onasanya.

A firing party then escorted dignitaries to the cenotaph for the wreath-laying ceremony. The Last Post was sounded in honour of the fallen as attendees stood in solemn respect. Special prayers were offered by an imam and a military chaplain for the repose of deceased soldiers and the protection of active personnel, followed by a minute of silence.

At approximately 10:35 a.m., dignitaries laid wreaths, starting with the Vice President, followed by Senate President Godswill Akapbio, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Minister of Defence Gen. Christopher Musa (retd), Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and High Commissioner of Cameroon, Salaheddine Ibrahima, and other officials.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, led the service chiefs—including the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke; and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, alongside Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to lay their wreaths. Following the ceremony, three volleys were fired, the Vice President signed the anniversary register, and pigeons were released to mark the occasion.

Other dignitaries in attendance included the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; and members of the diplomatic corps.

Speaking to journalists after the event, Minister of Defence Gen. Christopher Musa (retd) highlighted the importance of recognising both fallen and serving soldiers, as well as their families.

“It is always important to appreciate those who have made sacrifices, those who lost their lives, their family members, those who were injured, and those who are still serving,” Musa said.

He added, “It is a comprehensive effort we undertake together to appreciate them and encourage them by reminding them that Nigerians face challenges, Nigerians love them, Nigerians are praying for them, and that we need to support them.

“If you recall, even the name has been changed. It is no longer only the Armed Forces Remembrance Day. Now, we have a week-long programme of activities.

“It is now the Armed Forces Celebration, where we celebrate those who are alive and remember those who have passed on. I think that is very comprehensive.”