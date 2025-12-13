President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has lauded “one of the shining stars in the cabinet”, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on occasion of his 58th birthday. In a statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu comme...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has lauded “one of the shining stars in the cabinet”, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on occasion of his 58th birthday.

In a statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu commended his leadership, dedication, and contributions to national development.

The President described Wike as a bold, results-driven leader who consistently overcomes challenges to deliver impactful projects.

Highlighting ongoing infrastructure expansions across the FCT, he credited the Minister with driving significant improvements in the nation’s capital.

President Tinubu particularly lauded Wike’s recent intervention in resolving a 14-year delay in the construction of the Apo–Karshi Road, calling it a major milestone for enhancing connectivity within Abuja.

The statement reads: “President Bola Tinubu congratulates Chief Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on his birthday, December 13.

“President Tinubu celebrates with the Minister and former governor of Rivers State, giving thanks to God Almighty for enriching him with a life defined by purpose, service, and courage.

“The President describes Chief Wike as an audacious top performer who defies obstacles and delivers results.

“President Tinubu acknowledges the ongoing transformation of the Federal Capital Territory through infrastructure expansion, highlighting the Minister’s recent intervention that broke the 14-year logjam in the construction of the Apo-Karshi road.

“The President commends Chief Wike for his resilience, can-do attitude, and commitment to excellence in all assignments.

“President Tinubu thanks the Minister for his consistent efforts in delivering results and wishes him a happy birthday and strength to further his good work in the FCT.

” ‘Nyesom Wike has been one of the shining stars in the cabinet, an exceptional performer, developing infrastructure in the Federal capital as never seen before and proving that his moniker as ‘Mr Project’ is not limited to his home state of Rivers.

” ‘I commend him for being one of the champions of our Renewed Hope Agenda, even though he belongs to another party and wish him well as he marks another year in his life journey’.”