President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has praised three Nigerian students for their outstanding performance at the 2025 TeenEagle Global Competition held in London, describing their success as a testament to the potential of the nation’s youth.

The students — Nafisa Abdullahi Aminu (17), Rukayya Muhammad Fema (15), and Hadiza Kashim Kalli — clinched top honours at the international contest, with Nafisa emerging as overall best in English language skills, Rukayya winning the global debate category, and Hadiza receiving the Outstanding Talent Award and a gold medal.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, President Tinubu lauded the trio’s achievements, saying their brilliance reflects a brighter future for Nigeria.

He also commended their schools and teachers, noting that the students’ success speaks to the strength and quality of the country’s education system.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to education, the President highlighted the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) as one of the initiatives aimed at removing financial barriers and broadening access to higher education for indigent students.

President Tinubu encouraged the young champions to remain focused on their academic pursuits and assured them of the government’s continued support for the dreams and aspirations of Nigerian youth.