The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has restated the Federal Government’s firm commitment to the rapid socio-economic development of Ebonyi State and the entire South-East geo-political zone.

Speaking in Abakaliki on Friday night at a Citizens’ Engagement Forum organised by his Ministry, the Minister said: “The commitment of Mr. President to the socio-economic development of Ebonyi State and the entire South-East is unwavering. He is right on track to transform and move the region forward, as promised when he came here to campaign in November 2022.”

The Minister explained that the Citizens’ Engagement Forum is not a mere talk shop but a direct platform to present government’s scorecard, give account of stewardship, and take feedback from Nigerians.

“This is consistent with the mission of the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation to reenact trust in public communication by deepening the social contract between government and citizens, and restoring public confidence in governance.”

Highlighting major achievements of the Tinubu administration, Idris noted that subsidy removal and other bold reforms have doubled allocations to states and local governments, fueling an “unprecedented explosion of infrastructure projects across most states of the country.”

The Minister said “the Port Harcourt-Aba railway project has been completed, delivered, and is in operation,” while the Federal Executive Council has approved “the allocation of $3 billion for the completion of the 2,044km Eastern Rail Line, projected to unlock N50 billion for the region in annual trade.”

In addition, “$508 million has been earmarked for the upgrade and modernization of Eastern Port infrastructure,” while “118.85km of the Ebonyi section of the Calabar-Abuja Super Highway has been inaugurated.”

On healthcare, the Minister disclosed that “the Federal Government, in April 2025, flagged off the Cancer Centre of Excellence at the David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences, Uburu,” adding that a “world-class Oncology Centre at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Nsukka” has also been commissioned.

To support small businesses, Idris stated: “The Federal Government, through the Bank of Industry, injected about N200 billion into nano, micro, and small businesses, benefitting over 900,000 business owners.”

He further announced that the newly established South-East Development Commission has “hit the ground running in its pursuit to build a $200 billion economy for the region by 2035,” while the South-East Investment Corporation, with a capital base of N150 billion, will drive industrialization and inclusive growth.

On security, the Minister assured citizens that the Federal Government is winning the war against insurgents and secessionist elements. “We have recorded great success in making the South East safe and rendering the sit-at-home orders by secessionists ineffective,” he stressed.

Idris commended Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State for his development strides, especially in forging synergy with the Federal Government to deliver impactful projects for the people of the state.

“His success across all sectors of the state is a testament to what is possible when state and federal governments work in synergy to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.”

The Minister reiterated President Tinubu’s vision of building a $1 trillion economy, bridging the infrastructure gap, promoting food security, improving the living conditions of the masses and bequeathing a prosperous nation to future generations. “Indeed, we are not resting on our oars,” he affirmed.