President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the portfolios of five Executive Directors appointed to the North Central Development Commission (NCDC), tasking them to accelerate sustainable development in the region.

A statement from the Presidency on Thursday listed the appointees and their assigned roles as follows:

Hajia Biliquis Jumoke Sanni – Administration and Human Resources

Aisha Rufai Ibrahim – Commercial and Industrial Development

James Abel Uloko – Corporate Services

Prof. Muhammad Bashar – Finance

Princess Atika Ajanah – Projects

The President urged the Executive Directors to work closely with the NCDC Governing Board to actualise the commission’s statutory mandate and drive programmes that will stimulate growth across the North-Central geopolitical zone.

The NCDC was established to promote, coordinate and implement measures aimed at rebuilding and developing the North-Central region, especially in the areas of infrastructure, social services, and economic empowerment.

President Tinubu emphasised that the new Executive Directors are expected to bring professionalism, accountability, and innovation to their respective portfolios, ensuring that the commission delivers tangible benefits to the people of the region.