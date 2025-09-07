President Bola Tinubu congratulates Vice President Kashim Shettima and other distinguished Nigerians on their conferment as Fellows of the Nigerian Economic Society (NES), recognising their outstanding contributions to economic policy, research, and development....

President Bola Tinubu congratulates Vice President Kashim Shettima and other distinguished Nigerians on their conferment as Fellows of the Nigerian Economic Society (NES), recognising their outstanding contributions to economic policy, research, and development.

President Tinubu notes that the conferment on Monday, September 8, is a testament to their exemplary service, intellectual depth, and commitment to advancing Nigeria’s socio-economic transformation.

He commends VP Shettima for his visionary leadership, deep insights, and relentless dedication to implementing the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in driving inclusive growth, job creation, and sustainable development.

The President equally applauds Dr. Iyabo Masha, renowned economist and director of the Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four on International Monetary Affairs and Development (G-24), on the honour.

Dr. Masha was a member of Nigeria’s eight-person Presidential Economic Advisory Council (2019-2022), which directly advised President Muhammadu Buhari on economic policy.

President Tinubu describes their recognition as well-deserved and an inspiration to upcoming economists, researchers, and policy experts across the country.

“As a nation, we are proud of your achievements and the example you set for current and future generations.

“Your passion, innovation, and service to the nation’s economic progress embody the spirit of excellence that our administration celebrates and upholds,” President Tinubu affirms.

The President urges the new Fellows to continue leveraging their expertise to support Nigeria’s economic recovery, foster inclusive prosperity, and strengthen its global competitiveness.

President Tinubu assures them of his administration’s determination to collaborate with experts and institutions to deliver enduring growth and shared opportunities for all Nigerians.