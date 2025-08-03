President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Nigeria’s national women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, for lifting their seventh African championship at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket....

The Coach Rena Makama-led female team won the Afrobasket finals by defeating the Malian side, 78-64, in a thrilling match Sunday night at the Palais des Sports de Treichville in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

President Tinubu commended the skill, resilience, determination, and teamwork that propelled the team to the fifth consecutive title, and the seventh overall.

He praised the team’s determination to bring glory to the country despite losing the first quarter of the match.

“Your superb performance throughout the competition has made Nigeria proud. Like the Super Falcons, you have inspired our young ladies. You embodied the indomitable Nigerian spirit, the power of unity, and the rewards of hard work.

“By winning the AfroBasket trophy for a record fifth consecutive time, you have written your names in history and shown the world what to expect out of Africa,” the President stated.

President Tinubu also lauded Head Coach Rena Wakama and her technical team for their exemplary leadership and the Nigeria Basketball Federation for their steadfast support.

“The Federal Government and Nigerians will never forget the sacrifices and remain grateful for the highly elevating performances.

“The government and the people of Nigeria celebrate you and assure you of our continued support as you prepare for the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup qualifying tournaments next March.

President Tinubu added, “I look forward to receiving the victorious team and the trophy in Abuja, while wishing you all a safe trip.”