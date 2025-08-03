First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has congratulated the national women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, on their historic win at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket tournament in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire....

In a statement on Sunday, the First Lady praised the team for defeating Mali to clinch their fifth consecutive AfroBasket title, describing the victory as a golden chapter in Nigeria’s sporting history.

“To God be the glory for yet another victory for Nigeria, as you bring home the second trophy won by the nation in two weeks,” she said.

Mrs Tinubu commended the team’s commitment, discipline, and team spirit, adding that their success is a shining example for young girls across the country.

“You have once again showcased the unwavering determination of Nigerian women on the global stage and continue to inspire every young girl to dream, break barriers, and make history through hard work and dedication.”

She concluded by thanking D’Tigress for making the nation proud and reaffirmed her admiration for their efforts.

“Congratulations, my wonderful D’Tigress!” she added.