President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed heartfelt condolences to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and the people of India following the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171 near Ahmedabad.

In a statement released Thursday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu extended his sympathies to the families of all those affected by the disaster, describing it as a painful reminder of life’s fragility and the shared bonds of humanity.

The ill-fated flight was carrying two pilots, 10 cabin crew members, 169 Indian nationals, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese citizens, and one Canadian.

“The tragedy of Air India reminds us, once again, of the fragility of life and the common bond of humanity that holds us together,” President Tinubu said. “At this moment of sorrow and pain, Nigeria stands in solidarity with our friend, brother, and partner, Narendra Modi, and the people of India.”

He also extended condolences to the governments and people of the United Kingdom, Portugal, and Canada over the loss of their citizens in the crash.

The President offered prayers for the souls of the departed, strength for the bereaved, and healing for the injured, expressing hope that the families will find comfort in the love and support around them.

President Tinubu further commended the Indian emergency services for their swift response, noting his confidence in their capacity and compassion to manage the aftermath of the disaster effectively.

“May the Almighty God receive the souls of the departed and comfort their families,” the President said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by Indian aviation authorities.