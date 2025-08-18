President Bola Tinubu expresses his heartfelt condolences to Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, on the passing of his mother, Mama Lydia Yilwatda....

Mama Yilwatda died on Sunday morning at the University of Jos Teaching Hospital at the age of 83.

President Tinubu described her as a woman of virtue who lived a life dedicated to faith, service, and the uplifting of her community.

The President enjoins the APC Chairman to accept her death as the will of Almighty God and be consoled by the life of purpose his mother lived.

President Tinubu prays for the repose of the soul of Mama Yilwatda and beseeches God to grant Prof. Yilwatda, the entire family and all those Mama left behind the strength to bear the loss.