President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the Elegushi of Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, Saheed Ademola Elegushi, on his 50th birthday, commending his leadership and contributions to community development. In a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President described the monarch as a visionary leader who has…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the Elegushi of Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, Saheed Ademola Elegushi, on his 50th birthday, commending his leadership and contributions to community development.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President described the monarch as a visionary leader who has sustained development in his domain while preserving cultural heritage.

Tinubu joined members of the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, the Lagos State Traditional Council and indigenes of the community in celebrating the monarch, who is the 21st Elegushi.

The President highlighted Oba Elegushi’s role in advancing education, healthcare and entrepreneurship among his people since ascending the throne 16 years ago.

“Oba Elegushi has demonstrated the vision, grace, wisdom and courage in keeping a balance between tradition and modernity by adopting technology and global best practices in developmental strides, particularly in agriculture and skills acquisition in his domain,” Tinubu said.

He also recalled the monarch’s service under his administration during his tenure as Governor of Lagos State, noting that his leadership qualities had long been evident.

“I am not surprised about your leadership and the gains your reign has produced for the people because, as my Special Assistant, 2003-2007, and Senior Special Assistant, 2007-2010, during my tenure as Governor of Lagos State, you always evinced a deep sense of empathy and compassion for people,” he added.

The President prayed for continued strength and wisdom for the monarch.

“I pray that God Almighty will grant you longer life, good health and wisdom to serve your people, Lagos State and Nigeria.”