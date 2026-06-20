President Bola Tinubu has congratulated a former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and his wife, Professor Idia Ize-Iyamu, as they mark their birthday on Sunday, June 21, 2026. Contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on…...

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated a former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and his wife, Professor Idia Ize-Iyamu, as they mark their birthday on Sunday, June 21, 2026.

Contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Saturday, President Tinubu described the couple as distinguished Nigerians whose lives reflect service, leadership, and commitment to national development.

In the joint congratulatory message, the President commended Pastor Ize-Iyamu for his contributions to Nigeria’s democratic growth since the advent of the Fourth Republic in 1999, while also praising Professor Idia Ize-Iyamu for her excellence in the medical profession and her contributions to the development of healthcare services in the country.

The President noted that, “as a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), former Secretary to Edo State Government, former Chief of Staff to the Governor of Edo State, and former Vice-Chairman (South-South) of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Pastor Ize-Iyamu has consistently demonstrated dedication to public service and the advancement of democratic ideals.”

President Tinubu also celebrated Professor Idia Ize-Iyamu, an accomplished medical professional and Chief Medical Director of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), for her outstanding contributions to healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

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The President remarked: “Professor Ize-Iyamu’s exemplary leadership, commitment to medical excellence, and service to humanity have positively impacted the health sector and improved the lives of countless Nigerians.”

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As the couple marks another birthday together, President Tinubu prayed for continued good health, wisdom, strength, and greater accomplishments in their respective fields of endeavour.

“May your lives continue to inspire service, excellence, and positive impact on generations to come,” the President said.